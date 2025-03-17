FibroGen: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) on Monday reported net income of $18 million in…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) on Monday reported net income of $18 million in its fourth quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had profit of 18 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 8 cents per share.

The biotech drug developer posted revenue of $3.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $47.6 million, or 48 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $29.6 million.

