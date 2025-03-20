FedEx: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — FedEx Corp. (FDX) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $909 million.…

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — FedEx Corp. (FDX) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $909 million.

On a per-share basis, the Memphis, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of $3.76. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $4.51 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.65 per share.

The package delivery company posted revenue of $22.16 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $21.89 billion.

FedEx expects full-year earnings in the range of $18 to $18.60 per share.

