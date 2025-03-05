Fate Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $52.2 million…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $52.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 44 cents. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 31 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 44 cents per share.

The clinical-stage biotech company that develops stem cell treatments posted revenue of $1.9 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.3 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $186.3 million, or $1.64 per share. Revenue was reported as $13.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FATE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FATE

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.