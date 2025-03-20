FactSet: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of…

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $144.9 million.

The Norwalk, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $3.76 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $4.28 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.19 per share.

The financial data firm posted revenue of $570.7 million in the period, matching Street forecasts.

FactSet expects full-year earnings in the range of $16.80 to $17.40 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.31 billion to $2.33 billion.

