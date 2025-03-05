EyePoint Pharmaceuticals: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WATERTOWN, Mass. (AP) — WATERTOWN, Mass. (AP) — EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $41.4 million in…

WATERTOWN, Mass. (AP) — WATERTOWN, Mass. (AP) — EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $41.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Watertown, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 64 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 41 cents per share.

The drug delivery technology company posted revenue of $11.6 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.7 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $130.9 million, or $2.32 per share. Revenue was reported as $43.3 million.

