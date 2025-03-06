Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Evogene: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Evogene: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 6, 2025, 7:37 AM

REHOVOT, Israel (AP) — REHOVOT, Israel (AP) — Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) on Thursday reported profit of $427,000 in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Rehovot, Israel-based company said it had profit of 6 cents.

The agricultural company posted revenue of $1.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $16.5 million, or $2.89 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EVGN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EVGN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up