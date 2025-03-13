EverCommerce: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — EverCommerce Inc. (EVCM) on Thursday reported a loss of $12.2 million in its fourth…

DENVER (AP) — EverCommerce Inc. (EVCM) on Thursday reported a loss of $12.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Denver-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The business software company posted revenue of $175 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $170 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $41.1 million, or 22 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $698.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, EverCommerce said it expects revenue in the range of $138 million to $141 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $581 million to $601 million.

