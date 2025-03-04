Esperion Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) on Tuesday reported a loss of…

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $21.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Ann Arbor, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to extinguish debt, were 10 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 14 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $69.1 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $70 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $51.7 million, or 28 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $332.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ESPR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ESPR

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.