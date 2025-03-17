Enzo Biochem: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (AP) — FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ) on Monday reported a loss of $1.5 million…

The Farmingdale, New York-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring costs, were 2 cents per share.

The life sciences and biotechnology company posted revenue of $7.3 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ENZ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ENZ

