Entravision Communications: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Entravision Communications Corp. (EVC) on Thursday reported a loss of $56.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Monica, California-based company said it had a loss of 62 cents.

The Spanish-language media company posted revenue of $107 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $148.9 million, or $1.66 per share. Revenue was reported as $364.9 million.

