Enthusiast Gaming: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Ethusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLXF) on Monday reported a loss of $57.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 39 cents per share.

The digital media company posted revenue of $12.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $70.1 million, or 45 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $53 million.

