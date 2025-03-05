Enhabit: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Enhabit Inc. (EHAB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $46 million in its fourth…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Enhabit Inc. (EHAB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $46 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 92 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and pretax expenses, came to 4 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The provider of home health and hospice services posted revenue of $258.2 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $259.2 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $156.2 million, or $3.11 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.03 billion.

Enhabit expects full-year earnings in the range of 41 cents to 51 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $1.05 billion to $1.08 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EHAB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EHAB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.