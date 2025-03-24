Enerpac: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (AP) — MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (AP) — Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC) on Monday reported earnings of…

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (AP) — MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (AP) — Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC) on Monday reported earnings of $20.9 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 38 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and pretax expenses, were 39 cents per share.

The industrial products company posted revenue of $145.5 million in the period.

Enerpac expects full-year revenue in the range of $610 million to $625 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EPAC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EPAC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.