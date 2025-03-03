Emergent Biosolutions: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — Emergent Biosolutions Inc. (EBS) on Monday reported a loss of $31.3 million…

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — Emergent Biosolutions Inc. (EBS) on Monday reported a loss of $31.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Gaithersburg, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 58 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 5 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $194.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $190.6 million, or $3.60 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.04 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Emergent Biosolutions said it expects revenue in the range of $200 million to $240 million.

