Emeren Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Emeren Group Ltd (SOL) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Norwalk, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents.

The solar energy company posted revenue of $34.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $12.5 million, or 24 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $92.1 million.

