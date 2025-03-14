Emerald Holding: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Emerald Holding, Inc. (EEX) on Friday reported net income of $5.1 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — Emerald Holding, Inc. (EEX) on Friday reported net income of $5.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 3 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $106.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.2 million, or 7 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $398.8 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EEX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EEX

