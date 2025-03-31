Ellomay: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Ellomay Capital Ltd. (ELLO) on Monday reported a loss of…

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (ELLO) on Monday reported a loss of $11.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 91 cents per share.

The renewable energy provider posted revenue of $9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $7.3 million, or 56 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $42.1 million.

