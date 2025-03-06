El Pollo Loco: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter…

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Costa Mesa, California-based company said it had net income of 20 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The Tex-Mex fast food chain posted revenue of $114.3 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $113.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $25.7 million, or 86 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $473 million.

