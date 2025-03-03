Ekso Bionics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (AP) — SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (AP) — Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (EKSO) on Monday reported a loss…

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (AP) — SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (AP) — Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (EKSO) on Monday reported a loss of $3.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The San Rafael, California-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents per share.

The robotic exoskeleton company posted revenue of $5.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $11.3 million, or 56 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $17.9 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EKSO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EKSO

