Eggs: Nutrition, Proven Health Benefits, Shopping Guide and Easy Recipes

Gone are the days when eggs were vilified for their high cholesterol content, and eggs are also no longer just a staple at breakfast. Whether topping salads, pizza, burgers, sandwiches, ramen or grain bowls, eggs are now a popular ingredient at lunch and dinner as well. However, the nationwide spread of bird flu is impacting the price and supply of eggs. The rising cost and widespread shortage may have you considering crossing eggs off your shopping list.

Even though eggs cost more these days, they remain a high-quality, complete protein and contain an impressive array of essential nutrients like choline and lutein for brain health and eye health. Despite the bird flu outbreak, there’s no need to be concerned about the safety of eggs, as long as they’re cooked properly.

Several comprehensive scientific studies suggest that eating an egg a day is okay, which is the current recommendation from the American Heart Association. Here are some of the best ways to eat eggs, as well as a breakdown of their health benefits. Plus, if eggs are feeling too expensive for you, there are egg alternatives and substitutes for baking, scrambling and more.

Are Eggs Safe to Eat With Bird Flu Outbreak?

The nationwide outbreak of bird flu, technically avian influenza or HPAI, has caused concerns about the safety of eggs, yet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says the current public health risk is low.

The CDC lists poultry and dairy workers, owners of backyard chickens and veterinary staff as being among the most at risk for infection, since they’ll be in direct contact with possibly sick birds themselves.

Elisa Maloberti, food safety manager at the American Egg Board, says there’s no evidence that bird flu can be transmitted to humans through properly handled and cooked food, including eggs.

“The likelihood that eggs from infected poultry are in the retail market is low, due to safeguards in place, which include testing of flocks and federal inspection programs,” she says.

Even so, it’s a good reminder to cook eggs thoroughly to kill bacteria and viruses, including bird flu and salmonella.

“As a general rule, to ensure food safety, eggs should always be cooked until both the yolk and the white are firm,” says Maloberti. “For recipes that call for eggs that are raw or undercooked when the dish is served, use either pasteurized shell eggs that have been treated to destroy salmonella, or use pasteurized egg products.”

In reality, drinking raw milk is a greater risk of bird flu compared to eating eggs.

Finally, the float test is frequently mentioned as a way to tell if an egg is bad. Yet that’s not a reliable way to measure freshness. Instead, rely on carton dates and your senses. If the egg looks or smells different when you crack it, or has a rotten, sulfurous odor, then it’s likely bad.

Are Eggs Heart-Healthy?

It’s true that eggs are one of the most concentrated sources of cholesterol, with about 200 milligrams per large egg. However, the egg has been on a 50-year journey to rehabilitate its image after dietary guidelines once restricted consumption due to the cholesterol in the yolk.

Now, scientists understand that dietary cholesterol is not the biggest influence on cholesterol in the blood. Instead, blood cholesterol is highly influenced by saturated and trans fat.

A large global study of 177,000 individuals from 50 countries did not find significant associations between egg intake and blood lipids, mortality or major cardiovascular events, such as stroke. The findings indicate that moderate egg intake (one egg a day) does not increase the risk of cardiovascular disease, even among those with a history of heart disease or diabetes.

Eggs may actually offer some protection. The prospective Framingham Offspring Study found that regular egg consumption as part of a healthy diet lowered the long-term risks of high blood pressure and diabetes. Eggs contain nutrients support overall health, such as vitamin D, vitamin A, selenium and choline.

However, this isn’t a green light to have a three-egg omelet loaded cheese every day. Moderation is still important.

It’s also critical to consider what you serve with eggs, says Linda Van Horn, chief of the nutrition division in the department of preventive medicine at Northwestern University in Chicago and volunteer expert for the American Heart Association. That means reconsidering the traditional breakfast sides of bacon and sausage.

“Eggs and processed meat have a very different nutrition profile than eggs served with steamed or sauteed vegetables and a side of fruit,” she says.

Even though eggs have enjoyed a resurgence due to the keto and low-carb trend, do not ignore other heart-healthy breakfasts like oatmeal topped with dried cranberries and avocado toast on whole-grain bread.

Health Benefits of Eggs

Eggs are incredibly nutrient-dense. For only 70 calories in a large egg, you’ll get 6 grams of protein. The protein found in eggs is considered a “complete protein,” which means it contains all nine of the essential amino acids that we need for growth, development and repair.

Eggs are also an excellent source of vitamin B12, biotin, iodine, selenium and choline, and they contain varying amounts of 12 other vitamins and minerals, including vitamin A, iron and folate.

While the cholesterol content is about 200 milligrams, a large egg contains only 5 grams of fat, primarily monounsaturated and polyunsaturated, which are the “healthy” fats.

With 0 carbs, eggs are popular for those following a low-carb diet. They are also low in sodium, containing 70 milligrams or 3% of the daily value.

[IMAGE]

Egg white vs. egg yolk

So what about the egg white vs. egg yolk? Egg whites contain a little more than half the protein and no cholesterol, but the bulk of the nutrients are found in the yolk. So if you’ve been dumping the yolk and only eating egg whites, you’re throwing so many of the benefits down the drain.

Which Eggs to Buy

Shopping for eggs can be a bit confusing since the options have dramatically expanded in recent years. Conventional or standard eggs dominant the egg aisle, and they’ll always be less expensive than specialty eggs. So when prices are higher than ever, you may want to stick to conventional eggs. All eggs that are handled safely, pasteurized and cooked fully will be safe to eat, regardless of how the hens are raised or what color the eggs are.

Here’s a look at some of the different choices and what they mean, according to the American Egg Board.

Egg labels

— Free-range. Laid by hens not housed in enclosures and with access to the outdoors. In addition to eating grains, these hens may forage for wild plants and insects.

— Cage-free. Eggs produced by hens that roam in a building, room or open area, usually in a barn or poultry house, that includes nest space and perches. It does not necessarily mean they have access to the outdoors or a pasture. Despite the name, some cage-free hens can be housed in confined conditions, such as a barn or poultry house.

— Pasture-raised. Although the definition is not recognized by the U.S. Department of Agriculture for labeling, these are eggs laid by hens that roam and forage on a maintained pasture.

— Certified organic. Laid by cage-free or free-range hens raised on certified organic feed and have access to the outdoors year-round, except during extenuating circumstances. The feed is grown without most synthetic pesticides, fungicides, herbicides or fertilizers and 100% of the agricultural ingredients must be certified organic.

— Pasteurized. Eggs heated to a temperature just below the coagulation point to destroy pathogens. Although available as shelled eggs, most often you’ll find liquid pasteurized eggs and egg whites in pourable cartons.

— Omega-3 enriched. Laid by hens fed a special diet that increases omega-3s, ranging from 100 milligrams to over 600 milligrams per egg.

— Vegetarian-fed. Eggs laid by hens fed a vegetarian diet. Nutritionally, there’s no difference between vegetarian-fed eggs and other eggs.

— Brown eggs. Eggs from a certain breed of hen that has red feathers and red ear lobes. The darker shade of the shell does not mean the egg is more nutritious, which is a common misconception.

I most often buy large conventional white eggs, but sometimes I choose omega-3 enriched eggs or pasture-raised eggs that have a slight nutrition edge. It all comes down to personal preference and affordability of eggs in your location.

Egg sizes

The USDA outlines six weight classes for shelled eggs: peewee (rarely available at retail), small, medium, large, extra-large and jumbo. Eggs graded “large” are the most widely available and are the standard size preferred in recipes, especially for baking.

How to Cook Eggs

Eggs are amazingly versatile and easy to cook. Here are five easy ways to serve an egg:

— Hard-boiled eggs

— Air fryer eggs

— Chili crisp fried egg

— Spinach feta egg wrap

— Breakfast sandwich

Hard-boiled eggs

Make a batch of hard-boiled eggs and keep in your refrigerator for a quick breakfast, high-protein snack and to top salads throughout the week. Try making grated egg avocado toast with hard-boiled eggs or cut them in half, top with everything bagel seasoning and serve with sliced tomatoes.

1. Place eggs in a saucepan large enough to hold them in a single layer. Add cold water to cover eggs and heat on high to just boiling. 2. Remove from burner and cover pan. Let eggs sit in the hot water about 12 minutes for large eggs 3. Drain immediately and serve warm, or cool in a bowl of ice water or cold running water and then refrigerate.

In the shell, hard-boiled eggs can be refrigerated safely up to one week. Once peeled, eggs should be eaten in a day.

Air fryer eggs

You can also hard-boil eggs in an air fryer, but without the boiling water.

1. Preheat your air fryer to 250 F and add eggs in a single layer.

2. Cook for 15 minutes and then remove and add to an ice bath. If you want jammy eggs, cook for 12 minutes, or 10 minutes for soft-boiled.

You can also use small dishes or ramekins to bake eggs in the air fryer. Crack eggs into a dish coated with nonstick spray and cook at 330 F for 10 minutes.

Chili crisp fried egg

Make this viral TikTok trend by heating a tablespoon of chili crisp (a spicy, crunchy condiment) and a drizzle of sesame oil in a nonstick frying pan over medium-low heat until shimmering. Spread the mixture in the pan and crack an egg in the middle and cook until whites are set and yolks are still runny. Slide onto a plate or toast. Serve with fresh fruit.

Spinach feta egg wrap

Another popular TikTok recipe, the spinach feta egg wrap can be an easy, delicious breakfast.

1. Sauté 1 cup of baby spinach in a nonstick skillet.

2. Pour in 2 beaten eggs.

3. Sprinkle with feta cheese once the spinach is softened and the eggs begin to set.

4. Top with a tortilla and carefully flip in the pan.

5. Let the tortilla brown slightly and then fold in half.

You can also add avocado, sliced tomato or sun-dried tomatoes to your egg wrap.

Breakfast sandwich

Instead of visiting the drive-thru, make your own breakfast sandwich at home with a whole-grain English muffin, fried egg, smashed avocado and a squirt of sriracha.

Optional additions: cheddar or pepper jack cheese, turkey bacon or sliced tomato. Also try layering slices of hard-boiled eggs on a whole-grain bagel with lettuce and tomato.

Healthiest Ways to Cook Eggs

The healthiest ways to cook eggs are methods that do not rely on added fat, such as hard-boiling and poaching. Use nonstick spray when frying or scrambling eggs. Add a touch of water instead of cream when scrambling eggs. You’ll save the fat and calories, plus the water helps steam the eggs and makes them fluffier. Use 1 tablespoon of water per egg.

However, it’s often traditional sides that can be the problem, not the eggs themselves. Instead of piles of bacon or sausage, serve your eggs with sliced avocado or tomato and load up your omelets and frittatas with vegetables, such as asparagus, spinach, chopped red pepper, onions and mushrooms.

Egg Alternatives and Substitutes

The scarcity and high cost of eggs have prompted many shoppers to seek alternatives. Some have even opted to raise or rent backyard chickens, although that can be a time-consuming and expensive venture.

While it’s difficult to fully create a nutritionally equivalent substitute or duplicate the functional property of eggs in baking and cooking, here are some egg replacement options.

— Flaxseed or chia seed mixture. Combining one tablespoon of ground flaxseed or chia seeds with three tablespoons of water creates a gel-like consistency that mimics the binding properties of eggs.

— Aquafaba. The liquid from cooked chickpeas can be whipped like egg whites to use for meringues, pancakes, breads and other baked goods.

— Baking soda and vinegar. Mixing one teaspoon of baking soda with one tablespoon of vinegar can replace an egg in recipes requiring leavening, such as quick breads, muffins and cupcakes.

— Unsweetened applesauce or mashed banana. A quarter cup of either fruit can substitute for one egg, adding moisture to baked goods.

— Tofu. Silken tofu can be blended for creamy sauces and firm tofu can be seasoned and stirred in a pan to resemble scrambled eggs.

— Vegan substitutes. Just Egg is a mung-based liquid egg substitute that can stand-in for scrambled eggs. Bob’s Red Mill egg replacer is a powdered product made with potato starch and tapioca that can be used for baking.

Who Should Not Eat Eggs

Some people may need to limit eggs, such as people with specific blood lipid disorders including familial hyperlipidemia and other lipoprotein abnormalities, says Van Horn.

Of course, if you have an egg allergy you’ll need to avoid eggs. Egg allergy is the second most common food allergy after milk allergy in infants and young children, although most children outgrow their allergy to eggs.

Studies suggest that toddlers with an egg allergy who can tolerate foods containing baked eggs were more likely to outgrow their egg allergy by age two.

Update 03/06/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.