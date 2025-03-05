Editas: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $45.4 million…

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $45.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 55 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 39 cents per share.

The genome editing company posted revenue of $30.6 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $37.9 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $237.1 million, or $2.88 per share. Revenue was reported as $32.3 million.

