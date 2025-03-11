Eastern: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — Eastern Co. (EML) on Tuesday reported net income of $1.6 million in…

SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — Eastern Co. (EML) on Tuesday reported net income of $1.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Shelton, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 26 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 42 cents per share.

The maker of locks and other security products posted revenue of $66.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $8.5 million, or $1.37 per share. Revenue was reported as $272.8 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EML at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EML

