Earn Up to 95K Miles With a United Airlines Credit Card — But Only for a Limited Time

From time to time, major credit card rewards programs get an overhaul, and the latest issuer on this flight path is Chase and its suite of United MileagePlus credit cards. The big news for prospective United travelers is that the welcome offers are soaring to higher elevations — for a limited time — and card benefits are expanding, as well. However, annual fees are also increasing.

Here are some of the key highlights about the changes that went into effect March 24.

Welcome Bonuses Reach New Heights

To usher in their revamped program, Chase is boosting welcome bonuses on its United cards, extending up to 95,000 miles to new consumer cardholders and up to 125,000 miles for its business cards. You must apply by May 7 to be eligible for these special welcome offers, which require you to meet spending thresholds during the first three months you hold the card.

Here’s the breakdown:

Additional Benefits

When you look at the slew of benefits on the United cards, it may feel like getting upgraded from a regular seat to first class. The perks provide significant value, assuming cardholders use them.

The New United Gateway? Card

The entry-level, no-fee version of the card doesn’t have many changes. But you can now earn two free-checked-bag vouchers if you spend $10,000 in a calendar year.

The New United? Explorer Card

The next level card has up to $800 in potential value to offer, according to Chase.

— Free first bag. The primary cardholder and up to one companion can check one free standard bag each for free.

— United Club passes. Receive two United Club one-time passes per year.

— Priority boarding. Enjoy boarding the aircraft early.

— Partner credits: Over $400 in annual credits from Instacart, JSX and United travel.

The New United Quest? Card

The new benefits package includes more than $1,000 in potential value.

— Free bags and priority boarding. The primary cardholder and one companion can check up to two free standard bags each for free, as well as enjoy priority boarding.

— Seat upgrades. Earn two global Economy Plus seat upgrades after spending $40,000 in a calendar year.

— 10,000-mile discounts. Receive a 10,000-mile award flight discount each anniversary, plus you’ll earn a 10,000-mile award flight discount after spending $20,000 in a calendar year.

— Partner credits: Over $700 in annual credits from Instacart, Renowned Hotels and Resorts for United and United travel.

The New United Club? Card

Those seeking the VIP treatment will get more out of this top annual fee card, which Chase estimates to be worth more than $2,000.

— United Club membership. Enjoy time in a United Club before each flight.

— Free bags and priority boarding. The primary cardholder and one companion can check up to two free standard bags each for free, as well as enjoy priority boarding.

— Partner credits: Over $675 in annual credits from Instacart, Renowned Hotels and Resorts for United and United travel.

— Other extras. Provides a fast track toward Premier status with 1,500 Card Bonus PQPs each year; the ability to earn PQPs for Premier 1K status via card spend; plus four one-time United Club passes after earning United Club All Access Membership and adding an authorized user on your account.

Higher Annual Fees

All of these benefits will cost cardholders more annually. The new annual fee structure applies to new card applicants, and existing cardholders will see their annual fees change on or after Aug. 1 at their next renewal date.

For the United? Explorer Card, the fee change begins on or after Jan. 1, 2026, at the cardholder’s next annual fee renewal date.

— The United? Explorer Card has a $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $150, up from $95.

— The United? Quest Card is now $350, up from $250.

— The United? Club Card is now $695, up from $525.

United Business Cardholders Get Perks, Too

Chase has also revamped its two United business credit cards, including a limited-time welcome bonus.

