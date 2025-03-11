E.W. Scripps: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — E.W. Scripps Co. (SSP) on Tuesday reported earnings of $95.4 million in its fourth…

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — E.W. Scripps Co. (SSP) on Tuesday reported earnings of $95.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cincinnati-based company said it had profit of 92 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 97 cents per share.

The television and radio company posted revenue of $728.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $87.6 million, or $1.01 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.51 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SSP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SSP

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.