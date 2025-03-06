Dynagas: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG) on Thursday reported earnings of $14.1 million…

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG) on Thursday reported earnings of $14.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Athens, Greece-based company said it had net income of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to 32 cents per share.

The gas shipping company posted revenue of $41.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $51.6 million, or $1.05 per share. Revenue was reported as $156.4 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DLNG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DLNG

