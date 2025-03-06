DXP Enterprises: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — DXP Enterprises Inc. (DXPE) on Thursday reported profit of $21.4 million in its fourth…

HOUSTON (AP) — DXP Enterprises Inc. (DXPE) on Thursday reported profit of $21.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of $1.29 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.38 per share.

The industrial products supplier posted revenue of $470.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $70.5 million, or $4.22 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.8 billion.

