Durect: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — Durect Corp. (DRRX) on Wednesday reported earnings of $7.8 million in its…

CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — Durect Corp. (DRRX) on Wednesday reported earnings of $7.8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cupertino, California-based company said it had profit of 24 cents. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 6 cents per share.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $453,000 in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.9 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $7.9 million, or 25 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DRRX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DRRX

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.