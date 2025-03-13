Duluth Holdings: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. (AP) — MOUNT HOREB, Wis. (AP) — Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) on Thursday reported a loss of…

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. (AP) — MOUNT HOREB, Wis. (AP) — Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.6 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Mount Horeb, Wisconsin-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 4 cents per share.

The clothing and tools supplier posted revenue of $241.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $43.7 million, or $1.31 per share. Revenue was reported as $626.6 million.

Duluth Holdings expects full-year revenue in the range of $570 million to $595 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DLTH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DLTH

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.