Dorel Industries: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WESTMOUNT, Quebec (AP) — WESTMOUNT, Quebec (AP) — Dorel Industries Inc. (DIIBF) on Tuesday reported a loss of $73 million…

WESTMOUNT, Quebec (AP) — WESTMOUNT, Quebec (AP) — Dorel Industries Inc. (DIIBF) on Tuesday reported a loss of $73 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Westmount, Quebec-based company said it had a loss of $2.24. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.82 per share.

The maker of bicycles, child safety products and home furnishings posted revenue of $326.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $172 million, or $5.28 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.38 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DIIBF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DIIBF

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.