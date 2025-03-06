Domo: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AMERICAN FORK, Utah (AP) — AMERICAN FORK, Utah (AP) — Domo, Inc. (DOMO) on Thursday reported a loss of $17.7…

AMERICAN FORK, Utah (AP) — AMERICAN FORK, Utah (AP) — Domo, Inc. (DOMO) on Thursday reported a loss of $17.7 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the American Fork, Utah-based company said it had a loss of 45 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 5 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 18 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $78.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $81.9 million, or $2.13 per share. Revenue was reported as $317 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Domo expects its per-share earnings to range from 18 cents to 22 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $77.5 million to $78.5 million for the fiscal first quarter.

