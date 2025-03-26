Dollar Tree: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.7 billion…

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.7 billion in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Chesapeake, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of $17.17 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.11 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.18 per share.

The discount retailer posted revenue of $5 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.24 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $3.03 billion, or $14.03 per share. Revenue was reported as $17.57 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Dollar Tree expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.10 to $1.25.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $4.5 billion to $4.6 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

Dollar Tree expects full-year earnings in the range of $5 to $5.50 per share, with revenue ranging from $18.5 billion to $19.1 billion.

