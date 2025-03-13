Dollar General: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dollar General Corp. (DG) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $191.2…

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dollar General Corp. (DG) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $191.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Goodlettsville, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of 87 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.68 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 24 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.50 per share.

The discount retailer posted revenue of $10.3 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Twenty-three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.26 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.13 billion, or $5.11 per share. Revenue was reported as $40.61 billion.

Dollar General expects full-year earnings to be $5.10 to $5.80 per share.

