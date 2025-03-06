Does Your Home Have a Plumbing Problem?

The thought of calling a plumber for a minor leak or other small problem may feel like an overreaction. While…

The thought of calling a plumber for a minor leak or other small problem may feel like an overreaction. While plumbing problems can be minor, they can also be devastating to your home and bank account. Before you put off calling a plumber for what seems like a minor water-related issue, take stock of the symptoms of the problem and what could be the cause.

If you’ve been thinking of hiring a plumber for a minor leak but you keep putting it off, that’s probably a sign you should make the call.

Plumbers can be pricey — $45 to $150 per hour, according to the home improvement website HomeGuide.com — but that’s exactly why homeowners should have their plumbers on speed dial for the moment something goes wrong with their pipes. Minor water issues can lead to major ones. It’s better to spend a few hundred dollars on a plumber now than a few thousand dollars or more when an ignored small problem becomes a big one.

Average plumber rates are $500 to $800 for large repairs, and $125 to $350 for small jobs like repairing toilets, sinks, faucets or bathtubs. Most plumbers charge $45 to $150 per hour and have a minimum service call-out fee or flat rate of $50 to $200, HomeGuide says.

Here are common plumbing issues you may spot, how to diagnose them and your repair options:

— Leaks

— Running out of hot water

— Decrease in water pressure

— Unexplained stains

— Slow drains

— Low water pressure

— Unusual pipe noises

— Bad smells

— Super high water bill

Leaks

Leaks are bad news, and if you see one, it needs immediate attention. A pipe with a crack that’s just one-eighth of an inch can leak up to 250 gallons of water per day, according to a report by Water Damage Defense, a water damage prevention equipment company based in New York City.

Aaron Adams, a master plumber and CEO of Aaron Services with offices in Suwanee and Marietta, Georgia, says leaks often turn out to be a sign of a bigger problem.

“We recently completed a slab leak repair,” Adams says, referring to a type of leak often found in a home’s foundation, “and as we were cutting into the floor to make the fix, the floor completely fell away. The ground beneath the floor had completely worn away from water flowing through it over time.”

Adams says early detection, had the homeowner known what to look for, would have resulted in a much simpler repair.

What to look for: The signs aren’t always obvious, according to Adams. Instead of a visible leak, he says, there may be a damp spot on the floor. You may also notice that part of your floor seems especially warm. “This can be a sign of a leak on the hot side of the plumbing system,” Adams says.

If you are seeing a lot of pests or vermin and you can’t figure out why, calling a plumber may help. Joseph Wade, vice president of operations at Benjamin Franklin Plumbing in Columbia, Maryland, says a leak in plumbing will sometimes attract unwanted critters.

“These pests need to stay hydrated to survive and might find the perfect source of hydration in a leak,” Wade says. “The leak might also soften the wood in the home, providing the ideal material for rodents, like rats, mice and termites, to chew on, leading to more damage.”

Running Out of Hot Water

Nobody wants to be suddenly drenched in an ice-cold shower. If you find it’s becoming challenging to keep your water hot, that can be a sign that your water heater is dying, according to Adams.

If you find your house runs out of hot water quickly, the water heater you have may be too small for the household.

What to look for: Even if you aren’t running out of hot water, if you hear your water heater making popping or rumbling sounds, that’s a sign there may be sediment at the bottom of the tank. Adams says you can flush that sediment out, but if the heater is older and has “a lifetime of sediment built up in it, a one-time flush likely won’t solve the problem.” You’re probably going to have to replace the hot water heater, Adams says.

The average cost of a home water heater, according to the home improvement website Angi, is $1,327.

Decrease in Water Pressure

Low water pressure in your shower could mean you just need to clean or replace your shower head — vinegar will help remove any buildup of mineral deposits.

You may also notice a loss of water pressure if water is being used in more than one part of the house at once, which is characteristic of older homes. If you’re not interested in investing in replacements of multiple plumbing components to update the system, get in the habit of never taking a shower while the dishwasher is running, for example.

However, a sudden loss of water pressure is worthy of a call to a plumber. It could be a sign of a valve failure, leak or clogged water source.

Some homeowners may not notice a decrease if it’s gradual, says Hayden Slack, owner of Service Squad Plumbing and G.L. Hunt Foundation Repair in Fort Worth, Texas.

“When the change is so subtle, it’s easy to overlook, but it typically means there’s some sort of pipe corrosion, mineral buildup or leaks that will require attention,” Slack says.

What to look for: Maybe your washing machine takes forever to fill, or you’re noticing your shower isn’t quite as refreshing and robust as it once was.

Unexplained Stains

This could be a clue that your house has sprung a leak.

“One of the signs you may have a pipe leak are brown, green or black stains on your carpets. This could be a clear sign that water is seeping into your home’s flooring level,” Wade says.

If you have a stain on your ceiling, it could be a leak, too. Depending on the floor you are on, it could be a plumbing problem, or you may need a new roof.

What to look for: Beyond the obvious clues — stains — you might smell a sour odor, Wade says.

Slow Drains

Typically, this is nothing to worry about. You might have a lot of hair or debris in your bathtub pipe slowing things down. But a slow drain could be the sign of a larger problem, like tree roots affecting a pipe, or a septic tank issue.

What to look for: Is this one slow drain or several? There may be something wrong with the drain system if you have “multiple slow drains, especially in more than one area of the home,” Adams says.

In your kitchen, a slowly draining sink will typically be caused by food or grease buildup. Begin by running your garbage disposal with the water running to clear it of any food. If that doesn’t solve the problem or you don’t have a garbage disposal, over-the-counter solutions like Drano or Liquid Plumber could help move the clog through the pipe.

If several drains or all of your water is draining slowly, you probably should hire a professional to check things out.

Unusual Pipe Noises

If you hear strange sounds coming from your pipes, it’s probably time to call a plumber. Or maybe your house is haunted. Either way, you’ll need to get it checked out.

What to listen for: Gurgling from drains and toilets. “A water heater making new or unusual sounds often signals sediment buildup or failing components that will eventually lead to unit failure,” Slack says.

Another caution flag is the sound of running water when no faucets are on, Wade says. “It’s not uncommon to hear running water as it moves throughout your home plumbing system,” he says. “It is, however, concerning to hear whooshing water when all water appliances are off. The unexpected sound could be from a pipe leak somewhere in the home.”

Bad Smells

If you smell something from your pipes, often it isn’t a sign of a major repair needing an expensive fix. You could have a shower drain clogged with the usual dirt and hair that’s starting to smell. You may have bacteria or mold in your drain. A nasty smell coming from your drain is most often a dried-out P-trap in a drain, allowing the smell of the sewer to come up. Run hot water in each drain of the house frequently to ensure the trap remains full and sewer gasses can’t enter the home. However, be sure the smell is not a sign of a gas leak.

What to look for: The stench of rotten eggs is usually a sign of either a natural gas leak or escaping sewer gas. You should rule out a gas leak as the cause of the smell immediately since it’s the most harmful. Do not turn on or handle any electrical equipment. Leave the house and call your utility company.

Once that has been eliminated, you can try some home remedies. Many plumbing websites suggest pouring several tablespoons of baking soda down a smelly drain and follow with several tablespoons of plain white vinegar. Block the drain and wait a few seconds. Remove, and that should unclog any blockages and start to destroy any foul-emitting odors. If that doesn’t work, you may want to call a plumber.

Clogged Toilet

If the toilet bowl fills up but doesn’t drain right away when you flush, you have a clog. This is often caused by too much toilet paper, wipes or waste. With a small clog, you can solve the problem with a plunger.

What to look for: If a plunger doesn’t solve the situation or you’re dealing with frequently clogged toilets, the clog is likely deeper in the pipes. A plumber with a plumbing snake or drain auger will be able to solve the problem.

Spiking Water Bill

Stunned by your water bill? There’s a good chance a steeply increased bill is due to a leak somewhere in your home. However, inflation isn’t helping. The average water bill has climbed 24% in the last five years, according to Bluefield Research, a Boston-based company that specializes in analyzing global water markets.

If your water bills have suddenly spiked without a known increase in water usage, it could be a sign of a leak somewhere in your home.

What to look for: Take a look at the faucets, indoors and outdoors. “While a leaking toilet is one of the most common reasons why your water bill has increased, a dripping faucet in the kitchen or bathroom can cost you just as much,” Wade says. “In fact, a faucet that drips every second can waste up to more than 3,000 gallons per year.”

He says that even just a drip, if it’s steady, can seriously impact your monthly water bill. If you’ve investigated your toilets and they’re not the problem, you may have a leaky pipe somewhere else. Check your basement or crawl space for standing water, and you’ll likely want to contact a plumber.

