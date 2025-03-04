Does Medicare Cover Dementia Care?

For many seniors — including the more than 66 million Americans who are beneficiaries of Medicare, the federal health insurance…

For many seniors — including the more than 66 million Americans who are beneficiaries of Medicare, the federal health insurance program primarily for older adults — age-related cognitive decline is a common problem. A 2024 study in JAMA Network Open found that more than 10% of Medicare beneficiaries had diagnoses that suggested they had or were likely to have some form of dementia.

Not only are Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia scary diagnoses with many unknowns, but patients and families also worry about how to pay for the care needed for these progressive brain diseases.

“When a Medicare beneficiary is facing a possible dementia or Alzheimer’s diagnosis, one of the first questions many ask is whether Medicare will cover it,” says Whitney Stidom, vice president of sales enablement with eHealth Inc., a health insurance broker and online resource provider headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Unfortunately, because the types of care provided for dementia patients can vary so widely, “the answer is complex,” she notes. “Some forms of care — both inpatient and outpatient — are paid for by Medicare, but there are limits to be aware of.”

Here’s what to know about Medicare’s coverage of dementia care.

Inpatient Dementia Care Coverage

When it comes to dementia care, Medicare Part A — that’s the inpatient portion of coverage — provides coverage for:

— Hospital stays

— Skilled nursing care for up to 100 days after a qualifying hospital stay

— An unlimited number of days of hospice care for those with advanced dementia who have a life expectancy of six months or less

At-Home Coverage for Dementia Care

Medicare Part B covers some aspects of home health care for dementia patients, including these outpatient therapies and preventive services related to dementia:

— Cognitive tests and assessments

— Home safety evaluations

— Planning for care

— Outpatient doctor visits

— Outpatient physical, occupational or speech therapy sessions

If you are certified as “homebound,” Medicare covers certain in-home care such as physical therapy and durable medical equipment. But Medicare does not cover personal or custodial care, which is help with bathing, cooking, cleaning and other tasks of daily living, Stidom explains.

Medicare’s Prescription Drug Coverage for Dementia Medications

Medicare Part D, the prescription drug portion of original Medicare, covers some medications related to dementia care. For example, each Medicare Part D plan formulary (that’s the list of covered medications) must include two options for cholinesterase inhibitors, a group of drugs that prevent the breakdown of acetylcholine to support memory and cognitive function, the National Council on Aging reports.

In addition, because some medications for dementia must be administered via infusion in a hospital setting, Medicare Part B offers some coverage. However, patients would still be responsible for 20% of the cost of such medications, which can get very expensive.

A Medicare supplemental plan called a Medigap plan or other secondary insurance policy can help defray those out-of-pocket costs. Check your plan details carefully and talk with a trusted adviser for help in selecting the best coverage for your needs.

Medicare Coverage for Long-Term Dementia Care

Unfortunately, there many aspects of long-term dementia care that Medicare does not cover.

Medicare does not typically cover custodial care, which refers to assistance with daily living activities in nursing homes or assisted living facilities “unless skilled nursing care or therapy is required,” Stidom explains.

Medicare also typically doesn’t cover room and board in assisted living or memory care facilities, though some services rendered by doctors or other medical providers within these facilities may be covered.

That said, Medicare may cover short-term skilled nursing care in some cases but typically does not cover nursing homes beyond 100 days, and certain criteria must be met to be covered.

State Medicaid plans, however, may help cover long-term care if the patient meets income and asset requirements, and long-term care insurance policies are also an option.

Medicare Coverage of Cognitive Testing

Medicare covers a cognitive screening as part of an annual wellness visit to help detect early signs of cognitive impairment. At this visit, the doctor will assess your cognitive faculties using observation, discussion and often a memory test.

“If a beneficiary shows signs of potential cognitive impairment, Medicare Part B will cover more in-depth cognitive assessments to help establish a diagnosis and formulate a care plan,” Stidom says.

Care plans typically include information about medical and nonmedical treatments, clinical trials and community support services.

Costs for each of these tests can vary, Stidom adds, but an annual wellness visit screening is typically covered at 100%. Follow-up assessments and testing are subject to the Medicare Part B deductible and a 20% coinsurance.

A Medicare cognitive assessment may include a SAGE Test, a cognitive assessment tool developed by Dr. Douglas Scharre, director of the division of cognitive neurology at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus.

SAGE stands for self-administered gerocognitive exam. It’s a test you can take at home and bring to your doctor for scoring. The MoCA, or Montreal Cognitive Assessment, is another commonly used cognitive assessment tool for seniors that your doctor may use. A recently introduced home version is also available.

“Expert panels suggest that using validated, brief, case-finding cognitive assessment tools, especially self-administered tests that allow for unsupervised administration, can accurately identify those with the mildest of symptoms,” Scharre explains.

Other diagnostic tools for diagnosing cognitive impairment, taken together with a medical history, include blood or cerebrospinal fluid tests; brain imaging, such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging and positron emission tomography scans; and neurological exams.

Your primary care provider can help with getting a dementia diagnosis and may refer you to dementia care specialist for further evaluation and treatment.

Eligibility for Medicare Coverage

American adults become eligible for Medicare when they turn 65, and sometimes earlier with certain qualifying disabilities.

Most American adults have a seven-month enrollment window around your 65th birthday in which to sign up — three months prior to the month you turn 65, the month you turn 65 and three months after you turn 65.

If you have other creditable health insurance coverage, such as through an employer, you can defer enrollment in Medicare. But the key word is “creditable” — this coverage must meet certain standards to ensure you won’t be hit with a late enrollment penalty if you opt to enroll in Medicare later, such as after retiring from the job that provided that health insurance.

“Not all health insurance is considered creditable,” Stidom notes, so check with your insurance provider.

It’s also important because you don’t want to be caught without coverage or receive requests from a private insurer to pay them back for coverage they extended, says Adria Goldman Gross, a medical bill advocate with MedWise Insurance Advocacy, a division of MedWise Billing Inc. in Monroe, New York, and co-author of “Solved! Curing Your Medical Insurance Problems.”

“I always tell people that if you are employed and you’re about to turn 65, please ask your employer to verify in writing what coverage you have from them once you turn 65,” Gross says.

Protect yourself by getting all the details in writing and communicating with both the commercial insurer and Medicare before you turn 65 to ensure that you’re covered correctly.

