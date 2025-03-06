Distribution Solutions: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (DSGR) on Thursday reported a loss…

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (DSGR) on Thursday reported a loss of $25.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 55 cents. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and amortization costs, came to 42 cents per share.

The industrial products and tools maker posted revenue of $480.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $7.3 million, or 16 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.8 billion.

