Distracted Eating: How It Can Impact Your Health and Waistline

I recently caught myself in a bad habit — one I never used to have. I’m always reading, whether it’s scrolling posts, flipping through a book, catching up on emails or playing a New York Times word game. But somewhere along the way, I started eating while doing it. It felt harmless at first — until I realized something.

I wasn’t actually tasting my food. I wasn’t enjoying it the way I used to. And, as it turns out, research backs up why that’s a problem. I have a feeling this could be happening to you, too.

We live in a world where eating has become something we do while doing something else: scrolling on our phones, answering emails, driving or binge-watching a favorite show. The result? We’re often full before we even realize we’ve eaten. Worse yet, we’re left feeling unsatisfied, leading to unnecessary snacking and, over time, unwanted weight gain.

Perhaps this practice became even more commonplace during the pandemic when our kitchen tables morphed into our desks and the typical “lunch break” was no longer a break at all.

Distracted eating is more than just a bad habit. It’s a major health concern. Studies show that when we are distracted, we tend to eat more and more often. Regular distracted eating is associated with weight gain.

But with a few simple tweaks, you can bring mindfulness back to mealtime, rediscover the joy of eating and even support your health and weight goals along the way.

Mindless Eating vs. Distracted Eating: What’s the Difference?

Mindless eating and distracted eating are often used interchangeably, but they’re not quite the same thing.

Mindless eating happens when we eat without paying attention to what we’re consuming. Ever stand in front of the fridge and start picking on a variety of foods while trying to decide what you want to eat? Or have you ever finished an entire plate of food just because it’s in front of you or have you reached for a snack out of boredom or stress instead of actual hunger? Mindless eating is often driven by habit, emotion and environmental cues rather than true appetite.

Distracted eating, on the other hand, is specifically about eating while multitasking — watching TV, scrolling through social media or answering work emails. This type of eating focuses our attention on the activity and disconnects us from our food, making it harder to recognize when we’re full, often leading to overeating. Simply put, we pay more attention to the activity than the food we’re putting in our mouths.

Why Distracted Eating Is a Problem

You eat more than you realize

I have counseled countless clients who could explain exactly what they just watched on their favorite Netflix show, yet if I asked them how many cookies they ate while viewing that show, they wouldn’t have a clue.

A study in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that eating while distracted leads to a moderate increase in immediate food intake and a more significant increase in later consumption. So, when we eat while distracted, we don’t just consume more food now. We also set the table, so to speak, for eating more later in the day. Without focusing on the taste and satisfaction of what’s on our plates, our brains don’t fully register the experience, leading to lingering hunger and unnecessary snacking.

You enjoy your food less

Have you ever finished a meal and thought, Wait, where did my food go? That’s distracted eating at work. When we’re tuned into our screens instead of our plates, we don’t get the same level of sensory enjoyment from our meals. We’re not appreciating the unique taste, texture and temperature of each bite. This lack of satisfaction often sends us searching for more food, even if we’re not physically hungry.

It can lead to weight gain

Over time, distracted eating can contribute to gradual weight gain. Studies have found that people who eat while watching TV or using their phones tend to consume more calories than those who focus solely on their meals. The reason? A lack of awareness around portion sizes and fullness cues.

It interferes with digestion

When we eat while distracted, we tend to chew less and eat more quickly. This can make it harder for our bodies to properly digest food, potentially leading to bloating, discomfort, and even nutrient absorption issues. Eating too fast can lead to aerophagia, a condition where swallowing too much air causes frequent burping, bloating and gastrointestinal discomfort. Eating larger portion sizes than we need can also lead to tummy troubles.

How to Combat Distracted Eating and Eat Mindfully

The good news? Distracted eating is a habit you can change.

Some of these tips may feel uncomfortable at first, but with practice, eating without a side of screens will start to feel natural and even refreshing. Here are some simple but effective strategies to help you slow down, tune in and truly enjoy every bite.

Eat without screens

I know, this one is tough. But one of the easiest ways to cut back on distracted eating is to designate mealtime as screen-free. No TV, no phone, no laptop. If that feels impossible, start small. Try one meal a day without distractions and gradually work your way up. And yes, this means books, magazines and newspapers too.

Close your eyes and tune into your senses

One of the key components of mindful eating is chewing your food with awareness. One of my favorite ways to stay present during meals is to close my eyes — literally or figuratively — when I take a bite. Instead of rushing to swallow, I focus on the food in my mouth. Is it sweet or salty? Smooth or crunchy? Warm or cold? Doing this even for a few bites per meal can completely transform the eating experience. (As a word of caution: If you’re eating while driving … don’t try this ‘close your eyes’ tip!)

When you slow down your eating enough to mindfully chew, you also allow yourself the space to truly appreciate the meal.

Use the fork-down rule

Instead of holding your fork between bites, place it down on your plate. This simple action forces you to slow down, chew more thoroughly and be more intentional about your next bite. Chewing is an essential part of digestion. The more you chew, the better your food will be broken down (with the help of digestives enzymes released in your mouth) prior to entering your stomach. When food is properly broken down, the risk of bloating and adverse GI symptoms will improve.

Make your plate look appealing

We eat with our eyes first. When food looks visually appealing, we naturally slow down and appreciate it more. (Think fancy restaurant.) Take an extra minute to plate your food nicely, whether it’s adding a sprinkle of fresh herbs, using a real bowl instead of eating from the container or arranging different colors on your plate.

Take a pause mid-meal

When you slow down how quickly you’re eating, you allow yourself the chance to be aware of your natural hunger and satiety cues, which can decrease your risk of overeating.

Halfway through your meal, put your utensils down and check in with yourself. Are you still hungry? Are you satisfied? This quick pause can help prevent wolfing down your food or eating past the point of fullness.

Create a mindful eating ritualConsider adding a small ritual before meals, whether it’s taking a deep breath, saying a few words of gratitude or simply appreciating the aroma of your food before digging in. These tiny moments of mindfulness set the tone for a more intentional eating experience. I call this, “low lights, soft music” meals. Picture what eating in a nice restaurant environment would feel like. I doubt you’d simultaneously take out a book or log onto your laptop.

Eat at a table (not your desk or couch)

It’s tempting to eat meals while working or lounging but sitting at a table — even if it’s just for a snack — signals to your brain that it’s time to focus on the food.

The Bottom Line

Although not every meal will be unforgettable, food is meant to be enjoyed, not just consumed on autopilot. While distractions are everywhere, making small changes — like closing your eyes for a bite, putting down your fork or simply eating without your phone by your side — can bring a whole new level of awareness and satisfaction to your meals.

And by the way, I’m happy to report that since ditching distractions, my breakfast oatmeal with almond butter and strawberries tastes crunchier, sweeter and more delicious than ever before! It’s amazing what happens when you experience your food instead of just consuming it.

Which brings me to this: I have a small challenge for you: At your next meal, take just one bite and give it your full attention. No screens, no distractions — just you and your food. Notice the flavors, the textures, the temperature. Savor the moment.

It may sound simple but trust me. It can make all the difference.

In other words, when you eat, just eat.

