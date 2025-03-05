Dine Brands: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $5.2…

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $5.2 million.

The Pasadena, California-based company said it had profit of 34 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 87 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.35 per share.

The parent company of Applebee’s and IHOP restaurants posted revenue of $204.8 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $201.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $64.9 million, or $4.22 per share. Revenue was reported as $812.3 million.

