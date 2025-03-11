Dick’s: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CORAOPOLIS, Pa. (AP) — CORAOPOLIS, Pa. (AP) — Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income…

CORAOPOLIS, Pa. (AP) — CORAOPOLIS, Pa. (AP) — Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $300 million.

On a per-share basis, the Coraopolis, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $3.62.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.49 per share.

The sporting goods retailer posted revenue of $3.89 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.76 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.17 billion, or $14.05 per share. Revenue was reported as $13.44 billion.

Dick’s expects full-year earnings to be $13.80 to $14.40 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DKS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DKS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.