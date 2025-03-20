Destination XL: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CANTON, Mass. (AP) — CANTON, Mass. (AP) — Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.3…

CANTON, Mass. (AP) — CANTON, Mass. (AP) — Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.3 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Canton, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, were 2 cents per share.

The retailer of big and tall apparel posted revenue of $119.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.1 million, or 5 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $467 million.

