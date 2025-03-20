Designer Brands: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) on Thursday reported a loss of $38.2 million…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) on Thursday reported a loss of $38.2 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 80 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 44 cents per share.

The footwear and accessories retailer posted revenue of $713.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $10.5 million, or 20 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $3.01 billion.

Designer Brands expects full-year earnings to be 30 cents to 50 cents per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DBI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DBI

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.