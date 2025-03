WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense official: Pentagon will cut up to 60,000 civilian jobs, but fewer than 21,000 accepted voluntary resignations.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense official: Pentagon will cut up to 60,000 civilian jobs, but fewer than 21,000 accepted voluntary resignations.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.