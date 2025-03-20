Darden Restaurants: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of…

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $323.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Orlando, Florida-based company said it had profit of $2.74. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were $2.80 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.81 per share.

The owner of Olive Garden and other chain restaurants posted revenue of $3.16 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.21 billion.

Darden Restaurants expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.45 to $9.52 per share, with revenue expected to be $12.1 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DRI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DRI

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.