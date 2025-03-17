DallasNews: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — DallasNews Corporation (DALN) on Monday reported net income of $4 million in its fourth…

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of 74 cents.

The newspaper publisher posted revenue of $31.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $131,000, or 2 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $125.4 million.

