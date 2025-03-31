CytoSorbents: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — CytoSorbents Corp. (CTSO) on Monday reported a loss of $7.6 million in…

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — CytoSorbents Corp. (CTSO) on Monday reported a loss of $7.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Princeton, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 3 cents per share.

The blood purification therapy company posted revenue of $9.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $20.7 million, or 38 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $35.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CTSO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CTSO

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.