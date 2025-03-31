Curis: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Curis Inc. (CRIS) on Monday reported a loss of $9.6 million in…

LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Curis Inc. (CRIS) on Monday reported a loss of $9.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lexington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $1.25.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.36 per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $3.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $43.4 million, or $6.88 per share. Revenue was reported as $10.9 million.

