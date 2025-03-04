Cumberland: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPIX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.9 million…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPIX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 2 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $10.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $6.5 million, or 46 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $37.9 million.

