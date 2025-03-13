Crown Castle: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations.

The Houston-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $785 million, or $1.80 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $1.82 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $4.77 billion, or $10.97 per share.

The operator of wireless communications towers, based in Houston, posted revenue of $1.65 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.63 billion.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $3.04 billion. Revenue was reported as $6.57 billion.

Crown Castle expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $4.06 to $4.17 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CCI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CCI

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.