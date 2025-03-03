Crawford & Company B: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. (AP) — PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. (AP) — Crawford & Company B (CRD.B) on Monday reported earnings of…

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. (AP) — PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. (AP) — Crawford & Company B (CRD.B) on Monday reported earnings of $5.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The Peachtree Corners, Georgia-based company said it had net income of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to 19 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $358.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $347.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $26.6 million, or 53 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.29 billion.

