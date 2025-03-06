Cracker Barrel: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter…

LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $22.2 million.

The Lebanon, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of 99 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.38 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.01 per share.

The restaurant operator posted revenue of $949.4 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $941.9 million.

Cracker Barrel expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.45 billion to $3.5 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CBRL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CBRL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.