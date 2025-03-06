Costco: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ISSAQUAH, Wash. (AP) — ISSAQUAH, Wash. (AP) — Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $1.79…

ISSAQUAH, Wash. (AP) — ISSAQUAH, Wash. (AP) — Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $1.79 billion.

The Issaquah, Washington-based company said it had net income of $4.02 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.09 per share.

The warehouse club operator posted revenue of $63.72 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $63.22 billion.

